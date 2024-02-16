Budget 2024: Higher CPF retirement sum ceiling from 2025 among slew of changes

SINGAPORE – Central Provident Fund members who wish to save more for retirement will be able to do so with a higher retirement sum ceiling from 2025.

The Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS), which is the maximum amount members can put in their CPF Retirement Account to accrue interest and receive payouts, will be pegged to four times the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) from Jan 1, 2025.

This is up from three times currently, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2024 speech in Parliament on Feb 16.

The ERS will hence be $426,000 in 2025, instead of $319,500, which DPM Wong said will allow more members aged 55 and above to commit their accumulated CPF savings to receive higher monthly payouts.

The BRS provides CPF members with monthly payouts to cover their basic living expenses during retirement.

The higher ERS is part of wide-ranging changes to the CPF system DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, announced on Feb 16.

Also kicking in on Jan 1, 2025, is more retirement support for seniors under the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme (MRSS) and the Silver Support Scheme.

Under the MRSS, the Government now matches the amount of voluntary CPF top-up for Singaporeans aged 55 to 70 if they do not meet their BRS.

“I will extend the MRSS to those above the age of 70. This will enable more Singaporeans to meet their retirement needs, with help from their families, employers, and the community,” DPM Wong said.

The cap on the amount matched will be increased to $2,000 annually, from $600 now, but the amount granted to an eligible member will be capped at $20,000 throughout their lifetime.

Moreover, cash top-ups that attract the matching grant will not qualify for tax relief with the changes, as the matching grant “is already a significant benefit extended by the Government”, added DPM Wong.

Currently, Singaporeans aged 55 and above receive tax relief on cash top-ups of up to $8,000 they make to their Retirement Account.