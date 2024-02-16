Budget 2024: $3.5b to help seniors age actively, stay socially connected

SINGAPORE - A total of $3.5 billion is being set aside for Age Well SG initiatives over the next decade to help seniors keep active, access better care options and live more independently in the community.
Under the new national Age Well SG programme, the network of Active Ageing Centres will be expanded so there will be more programmes available, from physical exercises to volunteering opportunities.
More assisted living options such as Community Care Apartments and better homecare arrangements will be in place, so that people can age at home and in the community.
In addition, “silver upgrades” to residential estates will cover amenities such as therapeutic gardens, barrier-free ramps and senior-friendly home fittings such as wider toilet entrances and shower seats.
Commuter infrastructure will also be improved, including building more sheltered linkways and senior-friendly bus stops and roads.
Announcing this in his Budget speech on Feb 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore had invested heavily to ensure that healthcare remains affordable and accessible.
About one in four Singapore citizens will be 65 and older in 2030, up from about one in five now.
Already, the Health Ministry’s annual budget has tripled within a decade, DPM Wong noted.
“With a rapidly ageing population, the fiscal pressures of healthcare will only grow. As a responsible Government, we have to plan ahead and set aside sufficient resources to keep healthcare affordable for all,” he said.
DPM Wong told the House that the increase in the goods and services tax (GST) was meant for this purpose.
“Essentially, we are pre-funding the rising healthcare expenditure by increasing GST now, instead of waiting to do so in the future; because if we wait, we will end up imposing a heavier burden on our future selves and our children,” he said.
Citing the example of Madam Rubiah Rahim, who turns 69 this year, DPM Wong said individuals too must play their part.
“She is monitoring her blood pressure daily, cutting down on ice cream and keropok (deep fried crackers) in her diet, and staying active through exercise classes and nature walks,” he said.
Yet, even with healthier lifestyles, people will still need some form of medical care as they get older.
“We must expect healthcare costs, including medical insurance premiums, to rise, even after generous government subsidies,” said DPM Wong.
He announced a one-time MediSave Bonus for all adult Singaporeans, part of the Government’s efforts to help Singaporeans offset healthcare costs and build their medical savings for old age.
Singaporeans aged between 21 and 50 years will be getting up to $300 in their MediSave Account to help cover smaller medical bills and insurance premiums. Under the Majulah Package, those aged 51 and older with less means will be given $1,500, while the rest will get $750 in their MediSave Account.
To provide more support for healthcare costs, both the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Social and Family Development will be revising the income criteria for various schemes and services that are means-tested using the monthly per capita household income.
Such schemes include MediShield Life premium subsidies and Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) subsidies for both inpatient and outpatient treatments at public hospitals.
The changes to the per capita household income thresholds will mean additional government spending of around $300 million a year, with more than a million Singaporeans to benefit from the higher subsidies, said DPM Wong.