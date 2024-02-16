Budget 2024: $3.5b to help seniors age actively, stay socially connected

SINGAPORE - A total of $3.5 billion is being set aside for Age Well SG initiatives over the next decade to help seniors keep active, access better care options and live more independently in the community.

Under the new national Age Well SG programme, the network of Active Ageing Centres will be expanded so there will be more programmes available, from physical exercises to volunteering opportunities.

More assisted living options such as Community Care Apartments and better homecare arrangements will be in place, so that people can age at home and in the community.

In addition, “silver upgrades” to residential estates will cover amenities such as therapeutic gardens, barrier-free ramps and senior-friendly home fittings such as wider toilet entrances and shower seats.

Commuter infrastructure will also be improved, including building more sheltered linkways and senior-friendly bus stops and roads.

Announcing this in his Budget speech on Feb 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore had invested heavily to ensure that healthcare remains affordable and accessible.

About one in four Singapore citizens will be 65 and older in 2030, up from about one in five now.