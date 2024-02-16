Budget 2024: CPF, retirement saving bonuses for older S’poreans under $8.2b Majulah Package

SINGAPORE – Some 1.6 million Singaporeans in their 50s and older will get more help to boost their retirement adequacy under the Majulah Package.

The package was announced at the National Day Rally in 2023 and is expected to have a total lifetime cost of about $8.2 billion.

It covers younger seniors in their 50s and early 60s, as well as those of the Merdeka generation, who were born between 1950 and 1959, and those of the Pioneer Generation, who were born in 1949 or earlier.

To honour this commitment without burdening future generations, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that he will set aside $7.5 billion in a new fund, the Majulah Package Fund. He said that this will be enough to cover the lifetime cost of the package, after accounting for the investment income of the fund.

Mr Wong added that all Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier will benefit from at least one component of the Majulah Package.

Details on the eligibility criteria for the three-part package were released on Feb 16.

The first component of the package is the Earn and Save Bonus (ESB), which provides lower- and middle-income workers with a CPF bonus of between $400 and $1,000 yearly. This bonus will be credited into the recipient’s CPF account, on top of the usual employer and employee contributions.

To qualify, the recipient must remain in the workforce, whether full-time or part-time. They must have an average monthly income of between $500 and $6,000. Eligibility for the ESB will be assessed annually, based on information from the preceding year. It will be tiered by the recipient’s average monthly income.

The first annual ESB will be credited to eligible recipients’ CPF Retirement Account (RA) or Special Account (SA) in March 2025.