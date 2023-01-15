Budget 2023: Hopes and expectations

The gloomy economic outlook, with experts predicting a recession across global economies, combined with tense geopolitical relationships, has been a cause of worry for Singaporeans and local businesses.

These challenges come as Singapore is stepping out of the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted the economy in recent years, in particular sectors such as aviation and food and beverage.

Observers The Sunday Times spoke to say individuals, workers and companies will need to be supported through the tough period and suggested near-term and longer-term help that they expect to or hope to see in Budget 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Possible measures to boost EV adoption, enhance food security and sustainability