Budget 2023: Highlights of spending plans by 7 ministries for the year ahead

SINGAPORE - Budget 2023 contains various measures to help tide Singaporeans over immediate cost-of-living pressures, as well as to grow the economy, equip workers with skills, strengthen Singapore’s social compact and build a more resilient nation.

Several developments delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic are also on the way, according to detailed spending plans announced by the various ministries for the 2023 financial year (FY).

As in past years, the ministries with the largest budgets are Defence, Health and Education.

A sum of $1.38 billion from the Health Ministry’s budget will be allocated to the continued development of projects such as the Woodlands Health Campus and the Emergency Medicine Building at Singapore General Hospital.

For the Defence Ministry, the construction of NS Square at Marina Bay will commence.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment’s spending plans include the development of a new crematorium in Mandai.

In FY2023, the total expenditure across ministries is expected to hit $104.2 billion, a slight increase from 2022’s $102.41 billion.

Here are several highlights of the spending plans by several ministries:

1. Ministry of Defence

Projected total expenditure for FY2023: $17.98 billion