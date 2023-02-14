Budget 2023: Helping Singaporeans to weather global uncertainty

SINGAPORE - This year’s Budget is about equipping Singaporeans to weather the “formidable challenges” expected as a result of heightened global uncertainty, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech in Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Wong said measures will be taken to help Singaporeans tide over immediate cost-of-living pressures.

Among other things, the amount to be given out under the goods and services tax (GST) voucher scheme – which helps to permanently defray GST expenses for lower- to middle-income Singaporeans – will go up from $500 to $700 in 2023 for those residing in homes with annual values of $13,000 and below. This will be raised to $850 from 2024 onwards.

Meanwhile, moves to secure better prospects for the economy by encouraging investments and upskilling workers are on the cards. This includes topping up the National Productivity Fund with $4 billion to redouble efforts to attract high-quality investments from multinational enterprises (MNEs)

The Government will also work on strengthening the social compact by helping first-timers secure Build-To-Order as well as resale flats, while couples expecting or planning for a newborn will receive support.

Additionally, Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts will also be adjusted for senior citizens and platform workers. The CPF monthly salary ceiling will be increased from $6,000 to $8,000 in 2026 to keep pace with rising salaries.

To fund these measures, buyers of more expensive properties and higher-end cars will have to fork out higher stamp duties and taxes. Tobacco taxes will also be raised.

A global minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent will be introduced for large Singapore MNEs, while a domestic top-up tax that will raise large MNE groups’ effective tax rate here to 15 per cent will also be implemented.

As a whole, Mr Wong is expected to collect tax revenues totaling $96.7 billion in the 2023 financial year, compared with expenditures totaling $104.2 billion. That works out to a Budget deficit of $400 million, or 0.1 per cent of GDP.

“This is appropriate for the projected economic conditions this year,” he said.

“For the last three financial years, we have had to draw on past reserves to cope with the unexpected shocks and disruptions of the pandemic. As things return to normal, we will not need to make any draw on the past reserves in this year’s Budget.”

