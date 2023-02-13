Budget 2023 to focus on moving forward post-Covid-19, says DPM Wong

“We have pulled together to weather the crisis of a generation. While we have emerged stronger together from the pandemic, we now have to prepare for a new post-pandemic future,” said Mr Wong.

“The road ahead will not be easy. But through our collective efforts, and the trust we have in each other, I am confident that we will strive and secure a better tomorrow for all, and for our future generations.”

This Budget will include details of enhancements to the Assurance Package, as announced earlier. The $8 billion support package, meant to offset the effects of the goods and services tax (GST) hike, will be updated to take into account higher-than-expected inflation.

It is also expected to include updates to government policies based on the feedback and ideas given in the Forward Singapore exercise.

The Straits Times will be offering live coverage of this year’s announcements as they are delivered in Parliament from 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Real-time updates

Watch the live stream of Mr Wong’s speech and get instant bite-size updates from our special live coverage on the ST website.

There will also be video highlights of the speech, and in-depth analyses on what the Budget means.

Stay updated through our Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as our Telegram channel, and visit our microsite for more reports.

Special-edition newsletter

Get Budget highlights and a summary of key announcements delivered to your e-mail inbox right after the speech. Sign up now for the special-edition newsletter at http://str.sg/newsletters.

Readers can also look out for Budget special reports in the print edition of ST on Wednesday.