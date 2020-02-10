Budget 2020 to be delivered at 3pm on Feb 18; feedback sessions could be affected by coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - This year's Budget statement will be delivered next Tuesday (Feb 18) at 3pm by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

The rapidly evolving coronavirus situation, however, means post-Budget dialogues and engagement plans - such as "chit-chat sessions"- with residents typically organised by the People's Association (PA) and grassroots organisations to gather feedback could need adjustments.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and PA said in a joint statement on Monday that they will keep those interested in the post-Budget feedback sessions updated on the arrangements on their websites or social media channels.

They also reminded residents of online feedback channels that they can also use to voice their views. These include the Singapore Budget website, government feedback unit Reach's Facebook and Instagram pages, and the feedback form on Reach's website.

MOF and the PA added that Reach will have booths at the Institute of Technical Education (College West), Paya Lebar Square, the Nanyang Technological University and Waterway Point after the statement is delivered.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah has said this year's Budget will be comprehensive, tackling issues from environmental sustainability to helping families cope with rising costs of living and caregiving needs.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing has also said the Budget will announce measures to help workers upskill, reskill and seize new opportunities, even as it addresses companies' needs in the challenging investment climate.

The Straits Times will be providing live coverage as Mr Heng announces the details in Parliament.

There will be livestreaming of his speech and a live blog on the ST website, as well as a Budget microsite and updates on the publication's Facebook, Telegram and Twitter accounts.

Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

Readers can also sign up for e-mail updates of the proceedings.