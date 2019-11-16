Buddhist temple denies abbot's alleged sex acts with male prostitutes

SINGAPORE - A century-old Buddhist temple on Friday (Nov 15) denied allegations that its abbot had been having sex with multiple men on its premises.

The 102-year-old Leong San See has lodged a police report against a Facebook user who on Thursday posted photos and descriptions allegedly of Venerable Tuan Boon engaging in sex acts with "male prostitutes".

The person behind the Facebook page, which uses the temple's name in Chinese, claimed to be a temple devotee and said he is exposing the truth to protect the religion.

"His actions have disgraced Buddhism... Donations from devotees intended for the care of the abbot should not be misused this way."

Censored images allegedly of Ven Tuan having sex with a man were posted on the page.

When The Straits Times visited the temple in Race Course Road on Friday, Ven Tuan was not present. Its manager, who did not wish to be named, said the abbot was recuperating from a stroke and denied allegations that he had been paying men for sex.

"Everything on that Facebook page are false rumours. The profile is also not operated by the temple. We have no idea who is behind it," the manager, who is in her 70s, said in Mandarin.

She added that the police had also visited the temple earlier that day. Staff told ST that police officers had dropped by at around 3.15pm.

"The case is with the police now so we will not be commenting further," the manager added.

ST understands that the abbot has pre-existing ailments that includes diabetes and heart disease, and was admitted earlier this week to Farrer Park Hospital, where he is currently warded following surgery.

Earlier this month, several photos and videos were provided to the media by a man who claimed to be a temple devotee.

In the images and footage seen by ST, a bald man is shown lying on a bed engaging in sexual activity with different men on different occasions. It is not clear from the images if the bald man is Ven Tuan, or if the acts were committed on the temple's premises.

The devotee, who wished to be known only as Mr Lee, said he has reported the matter to the police and the Commissioner of Charities (COC).

When contacted, police confirmed a report has been lodged but said they would not be taking further action after consulting with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

"Where the conduct in question is between two consenting adults in a private place, the position generally is that prosecution will not be in the public interest," police said on Nov 10.

The COC said on Nov 7 that it was looking into the matter.

When ST visited the temple on Nov 7 an employee said the abbot was very ill and would not speak to the media.

Ven Tuan told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao on Nov 7: "I am a person who has had a stroke. Why are you coming to ask me these questions?"

He also told the paper that he had nothing to apologise for.

Singapore Buddhist Federation president Seck Kwang Phing declined to comment on the incident when reporters approached him at Zu Lin Temple last Saturday. Buddhist monks are expected to be celibate.