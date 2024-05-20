Buddhist body and nightclub in talks amid concerns over DJ ‘monk’s’ upcoming S’pore shows

SINGAPORE - Discussions are under way between a local Buddhist body and a nightclub, over the planned performances of a South Korean DJ who dresses like a monk and infuses elements of Buddhism in his shows.

When contacted, Singapore Buddhist Federation president, Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, and Club Rich Singapore, a nightclub in Middle Road, separately confirmed that they are exchanging views over the upcoming performances by DJ NewJeansNim on June 19 and 20.

The club had also told the federation that it has “no intention to disrespect or wish to go against” any concerns of the federation, while Ven Kwang Phing said it hopes for a solution that will be beneficial for both parties.

The federation had earlier called on the authorities not to approve any performances by DJ NewJeansNim.

In a Facebook post on May 19, the Singapore Buddhist Federation said DJ NewJeanNims is not a monk and should not put on monk’s robe to perform, adding that it is against the Vinaya – a disciplinary code for monks.

It hopes that the relevant authorities will reject the permits for performances to “avoid bringing embarrassment to Buddhists”, it added. The federation is the umbrella body for Buddhist monasteries, institutions, monks, nuns and lay Buddhists. It promotes the practice of Buddhism and is involved in community work.

In a separate Facebook post, the federation’s secretary-general, Venerable Shi You Guang, said the DJ is not a Buddhist monk and that “one should not mislead others in the name of creativity”.

“While exploring the vastness of the world and the opportunities it offers to expand our perspectives, we must respect the curiosity and creativity within ourselves and others,” he wrote, adding that a monk’s robe should never be used as a costume or for cosplay.

Ven Kwang Phing told The Straits Times that the performance may portray a “wrong image” of Buddhism and go against the teachings of Buddhism.

Buddhism is one of the main religions practised in Singapore. Among Singapore residents aged 15 years and above in 2020, 31.1 per cent identified themselves as Buddhists, according to the 2020 census.