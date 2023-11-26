Bubble tea operators finalising menus ahead of Nutri-Grade labelling requirements in Dec

SINGAPORE – Bubble tea operators are putting the finishing touches on their reformulated drinks and menus as the deadline for the roll-out of a mandatory nutrition labelling scheme for freshly prepared beverages draws near.

By Dec 30, food and beverage outlets selling freshly prepared drinks such as juices, smoothies, bubble tea, and coffee, will have to carry Nutri-Grade labels on their physical and online menus. Drink toppings such as pearls, jellies, ice cream and whipped cream must be labelled with a declaration of their sugar content. The Nutri-Grade mark for pre-packed beverages kicked in from Dec 30, 2022.

The Nutri-Grade system comprises colour-coded grades from A to D, with D containing the highest sugar and/or saturated fat content. Drinks that are graded D are not allowed to be advertised.

So far, only one out of five bubble tea chains that The Sunday Times spoke to has rolled out the nutrition labelling on its menus.

Two out of five of the operators said that the bulk of their drinks are expected to be labelled B and C, while one is in a last-minute rush to tweak its recipes in a bid to reduce the number of drinks graded D.

For drinks operators that offer customisable options for their beverages – like bubble tea chains that give customers the choice of a sugar level between 0 per cent and 100 per cent – a drink’s Nutri-Grade rating will be based on the highest sugar content offered, which is 100 per cent sugar.

In doing so, consumers will be advised on the maximum amount of sugar they could potentially consume and can make more informed choices, said the Ministry of Health and Health Promotion Board in response to industry feedback in February.

The authorities also hope the industry would be encouraged to reduce the maximum amount of sugar and saturated fat in the drinks.

For operators who do not offer a range of customisation options for their drinks, a beverage’s Nutri-Grade rating is based on the default preparation.

LiHo, which has 88 outlets islandwide, has implemented the Nutri-Grade labels on its menus since the second quarter of 2023. Out of its 27 drinks, three are rated B, 12 are rated C, and 12 are rated D.

Ms Aqilah Aziz, senior marketing executive at LiHo parent company Royal T Group, said that some health-conscious customers have switched to drinks in the lower-sugar grades with the roll-out of the Nutri-Grade ratings for freshly prepared drinks.

LiHo is also planning to replace its current menu with reformulated drinks by the second week of December. With the new menu of 41 drinks, there will be seven drinks in the D category, 25 labelled C, and nine rated B.

“We went through a round of reformulation to ensure that most of our drinks are not in the D category because we would face a lot of restrictions in promotions… We reduced the sugar content of our drinks’ sugar levels, and cut sugar out from raw ingredients,” said Ms Aqilah.

Heytea Singapore brand director Jonathan Chan said the brand is still in the midst of reformulation, and the gradings for its drinks are still being finalised.

The brand is making a concerted push to bring its most sugary drinks in the D grade down to at least a C grade.

Heytea has five outlets across Singapore, and about 30 drinks on its menu.