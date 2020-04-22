Coronavirus pandemic

Bubble tea, cake shops closed from today; no walk-in customers at optician shops

A queue forming at a bubble tea and dessert shop in Tampines Street 81 at about 9.30pm yesterday as more businesses were told to close by midnight. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Bubble tea outlets, cake shops and bak kwa shops are among those that will have to shut from today till May 4 at least.

Similarly, standalone food and beverage (F&B) outlets that sell mainly beverages, packaged snacks, confectioneries or desserts, as they are no longer classified as essential services.

Those located in hawker centres, foodcourts and coffee shops, however, are excluded and may remain open.

F&B vendors that must close include specialised stores and outlets that mainly sell:

  • Drinks such as bubble tea, fruit juice, smoothies and soya bean; alcoholic beverages; coffee, tea.
  • Packaged and loose snacks including nuts, potato chips, popcorn, bak kwa and cheese.
  • Desserts such as red/green bean soup, grass jelly, ice cream, yogurt, cakes, cupcakes, waffles, chocolate, cookies, sweet pastries and doughnuts.

Online retailing of these products is allowed only if they are fulfilled from a licensed central kitchen, warehouse or approved manufacturing facility. Eateries and food vending machines in parks, with the exception of hawker centres, must also shut.

Starting today, optician shops may also no longer accept walk-in customers, and must operate by appointment only.

Pet supply stores and retail laundry services must also shut their physical stores but can offer delivery services.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay

