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BTS will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

SINGAPORE – As ticket sales begin on June 3 for K-pop band BTS’ concerts in Singapore, the police and the consumer watchdog are reminding fans to purchase tickets through only official and authorised channels.

Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong said in a Facebook post on June 2: “Consumers should be wary of individuals offering tickets through online marketplaces, social media platforms or messaging applications, particularly where advance payment is requested.”

Ticket service providers may void tickets that have been resold in breach of their terms and conditions, he added.

“Purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources may therefore expose consumers not only to the risk of scams, but also the possibility of being denied entry to the event,” said Yong.

The police also issued a similar advisory on June 2 reminding the public to remain vigilant against concert ticket scams.

Describing a typical ticket scam, the police said the victims usually come across offers of sale on messaging and social media platforms such as Telegram, Xiaohongshu, X, Carousell and Facebook.

The scammers provide screenshots or videos of fake tickets or receipts to convince victims to pay quickly because the offer is time-sensitive, limited in quantity or both, and falsely promise to deliver the tickets.

When the victims say they did not receive the tickets, the scammers claim not to have received the initial payment and ask for additional funds.

“Victims would realise that they had been scammed when the tickets were not delivered or when the seller became uncontactable,” added the police.

In the advisory, the police also emphasised that tickets cannot be transferred or resold, and that Ticketmaster will never issue tickets via e-mail.

The police added: “In line with Meta’s commerce policies, Facebook Marketplace does not allow content that promotes the buying, selling, or trading of event tickets. Similarly, TikTok Shop’s policies do not support the sales of concert tickets.”

Given previous scams on Carousell involving popular concerts, the police said they have asked the e-marketplace to remove resale ticket listings for the upcoming BTS World Tour Arirang concert.

This is the second time CASE and the police are issuing advisories on the sale of BTS’ 2026 concert in Singapore.

BTS – which comprise RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 at 7pm.

Their Arirang world tour, in support of their comeback album released in March after all seven members completed mandatory military service, kicked off in South Korea in April.

BTS’ historic four-night run here marks their longest tour stop in Asia outside South Korea and Japan, and their first full-group concert in Singapore since their sold-out Love Yourself shows at the same venue in January 2019.

Tickets are priced from $148 to $388. Pre-sales begin on June 3 and general ticket sales start on June 5.

The June 3 pre-sale from noon to 10pm is reserved for fans, known as Army, who signed up for the Army Membership Presale on Weverse. Another pre-sale on June 4 will be for Live Nation members.

Fans can buy up to four tickets per Ticketmaster account for each show in the Live Nation pre-sale, which takes place from noon to 10pm on June 4.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale from noon on June 5 via ticketmaster.sg

A Klook sale will also begin at noon on June 5. The global travel platform is offering concert bundles from $207 that include guaranteed tickets paired with a one-night stay at Hotel Michael and admission to local attractions.