Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Scammers are targeting fans of BTS ahead of the K-pop group’s highly anticipated Arirang World Tour .

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky has discovered several fraudulent websites mimicking global fan platform Weverse that prompt unsuspecting fans to make purchases on these sites, it said on Feb 19.

However, these websites have no affiliation with BTS, their agency BigHit Music or Weverse.

BTS recently announced plans for their long-awaited fifth full-length album and world tour. Most of the information, including ticketing and dates, was announced on Weverse, where fans can purchase fan club memberships and merchandise of their favourite idols.



Besides losing money from the initial purchase, victims may also have their credentials stolen and used for other fraudulent activities, warned Kaspersky.

The company advised people to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions when making online purchases.

These include verifying the authenticity of online stores before making purchases, using trusted payment methods and using reliable security solutions to detect malicious pages and block phishing attempts.

“Periods of excitement and anticipation leading up to celebrity concerts, unfortunately, also create ideal opportunities for cybercriminals,” said Mr Adrian Hia, Kaspersky’s managing director for Asia-Pacific .

He said scammers often exploit the feelings of excitement and urgency that individuals experience, as these can “override our sense of caution and reduce our inclination to scrutinise”.

“As we head into 2026 with numerous pop concerts planned in the Asia-Pacific region, it is crucial that we exercise caution and take proactive steps to protect ourselves from these scams, especially as AI continues to enhance their deceptive capabilities,” he added.

While Kaspersky did not have specific data for incidents involving BTS, it found 6.7 million phishing attacks targeting users of online stores, delivery companies and payment systems from November 2024 to October 2025.

Some 50.6 per cent of these attacks targeted online stores, said the company.