Bt Batok fire: Woman still in ICU but hubby and son discharged

The woman injured in the Bukit Batok fire two weeks ago is still undergoing medical treatment in Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) intensive care unit (ICU).

A spokesman for SGH confirmed this, and said her husband and son, who were also rescued from the fire, have been discharged.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was rescued from a 13th-floor unit of Block 210A, Bukit Batok Street 21, along with her husband and son, on Nov 1.

The husband, also believed to be in his 60s, was discharged from the hospital last week while the son, in his 30s, was discharged yesterday.

They were taken to SGH for smoke inhalation and burn injuries after the fire, which began at about 4am.

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai addressed the incidents in a Facebook post yesterday.

In his post, Mr Murali said he visited the three victims in hospital along with community volunteers.

Referring to one of them as Madam Goh, he said he knew her personally and she "still figures in my prayers every day".

He added that after the three victims had been sent to hospital on the day of the fire, he and his volunteers had channelled their energies into helping the affected families living on the 14th and 15th floors of the block.

"They were not able to use their toilets, draw water, etc because the service pipes were damaged by the fire on the 13th floor. Through the coordination of our community volunteers, HDB and town council, we managed to restore services in record time. We distributed emergency relief packages for affected families," Mr Murali said.

"I also met and thanked several residents who helped with the evacuation during the (fire)."