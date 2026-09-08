Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bruno Mars’ Singapore concert: Be on guard against scams when ticket sales start on Sept 11

The general sale for the Bruno Mars concert starts on Sept 14, 10am.

SINGAPORE – If you are hoping to catch American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars in Singapore in April 2027, be on your guard against scams when ticket sales start on Sept 11.

In a media statement on Sept 8, the police advised the public to purchase concert tickets only from Ticketmaster, the authorised ticketing platform. Such tickets are strictly non-transferable and non-resaleable.

The police also strongly advised the public to refrain from purchasing tickets from unverified sellers, regardless of the price offered.

Scammers typically exploit the high demand for tickets by posting fraudulent listings for non-existent tickets or ticket-purchasing services on social media platforms, online marketplaces, and messaging applications, said the police.

Victims who make payment for such tickets may receive nothing in return or be issued invalid tickets.

The police said they have asked platforms such as Carousell, Facebook Marketplace and TikTok to remove resale concert ticket listings.

Facebook Marketplace does not allow content that promotes the buying, selling or trading of event or concert tickets, the police added.

Mars will be performing at the National Stadium on April 13, 14, 17 and 18 at 8pm.

Pre-sales of tickets start on Sept 11, from noon to 11.59pm.

The general sale starts on Sept 14 at 10am.

The star last performed at the National Stadium for three nights in April 2024.

The upcoming Singapore shows are part of Mars’ The Romantic Tour, which kicked off in April 2026 in the US state of Nevada.

The police added that concert ticket scams are a recurring scam variant that tends to resurface whenever there is strong interest in major concert events.

In the first two weeks of August, at least $3,500 was lost to ticket scams related to BigBang’s Singapore concert.

In June, at least $68,200 was lost in 62 scams in the 10 days after tickets for K-pop superstars BTS’ Singapore leg of their concert tour went on sale on June 3.

In February 2025, a woman was jailed for 36 months for cheating more than 70 fans of American star Taylor Swift out of over $110,700 in total between June 2023 and February 2024.

The victims were deceived into thinking she was selling them tickets to Swift’s concerts on Carousell.

In May 2024, a man was jailed for 10 weeks for forging a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass to attend a Bruno Mars concert.