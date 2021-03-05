BROLLIES HANDY, COME RAIN OR SHINE

Even though Singapore just saw its second-driest February since 1869, umbrellas are still coming in handy here.

With the temperature rising to 34 deg C yesterday, people out in Marina Bay resorted to opening their umbrellas for some respite from the scorching heat.

But the Meteorological Service Singapore has said that more showers will arrive this week and next.

"With the monsoon rain band forecast to lie closer to the equator in the coming fortnight, more showers can be expected compared with the second half of February," it said.

On most days next week, short thundery showers can be expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon due to monsoon conditions.

On a few of these days, heavy showers are forecast.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.