Broadband provider WhizComms’ server breached by third party; customers’ information stolen

SINGAPORE – Broadband service provider WhizComms notified customers on Wednesday that its web server had been breached, resulting in a third party stealing their personal information.

In an e-mail seen by The Straits Times, the firm said that the data breach affected some customers only, with those affected receiving it.

The third party who accessed the firm’s web server had downloaded scanned images of customers’ personal information, including their NRICs, work permits and tenancy agreements.

There was no indication that contact and payment information was stolen, although the e-mail warned affected customers to look out for any suspicious activities that used their identities.

“With scam calls and fraudulent activities already on the rise, we recommend that you continue to be vigilant, especially for any potential signs of identity fraud,” the e-mail added.

WhizComms markets itself as having the cheapest one gigabit per second (Gbps) plan, which it offers at $32.40 per month for a 24-month contract. Its broadband service is powered by Singtel.

It did not disclose the number of people affected, nor did it say when it first detected the breach.

It said that the unauthorised access had already been contained and is working with the police, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

It added that it was also strengthening its safeguards to prevent a similar reoccurrence.

The Straits Times has contacted WhizComms and PDPC for more information.