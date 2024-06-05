‘Bro needs an exorcist’: Instagram video of fish in Singapore goes viral online

SINGAPORE – It has been likened to a french bulldog, American actor Steve Buscemi, a grumpy old man and the character Gollum from the Lord Of The Rings.

A video of a long-nosed stargazer fish has gone viral on Instagram, garnering nearly 1.3 million views since it was posted on May 18.

Posted by The Untamed Paths, a group that conducts local wildlife tours, the video shows the fish with bulging eyes and pinpoint pupils staring up at the camera. Only its face protrudes from the sand in shallow water, and it then disappears from view by burrowing into the sandy surface.

“New phobia unlocked,” said one Instagram user in the post, while another said: “Me, when my alarm goes off in the morning.”

“Bro looks like he could use a shot of Jack Daniel’s,” said user danoshipton, referring to the American whiskey, while user nathienialraju said: “Bro needs an exorcist.”

Some also called the fish ugly.

The fish has also come to the attention of news outlets such as the New York Post, the Daily Mail and India Times, which highlighted social media reactions to its looks.

When contacted, fish expert Tan Heok Hui said: “It is not an ugly fish. In fact, it is the epitome of an ambush predator.”

Dr Tan, an ichthyologist at NUS’ Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, said stargazers usually bury themselves in a layer of rock or soil below the ground, leaving only its head and eyes slightly exposed. Ichthyology is a branch of zoology that deals with fishes.

Some species of stargazers dangle their tongues, which resemble frilly worms, as bait for unsuspecting prey fish, before lunging out to swallow them whole.

These fish may have toxins, and also sport spines on their heads and gill covers, which can cause puncture wounds if mishandled, cautioned Dr Tan. Those injured by it should seek immediate medical assistance.

The Untamed Paths founder Dennis Chan said he spotted the fish on the morning of April 26 “along the northern shores of Singapore”, and it was his first encounter with this creature.

“It had just the head protruding out of the sand. Stargazers do so naturally while waiting for unsuspecting prey to pass by,” he said, adding that it was more memorable that he found the fish in an intertidal zone instead of the seabed when diving.