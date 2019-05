To welcome the month of Ramadan, dormitory operator MES Group hosted a pre-dawn meal for some 1,000 Muslim foreign workers staying at The Leo, a dormitory in Kaki Bukit. The hour-long event, which was attended by Senior Minister of State (Defence) and Deputy Secretary-General of NTUC Heng Chee How, began at about 3.30am. Batches of workers arrived to receive their meals of mutton briyani with a side of curry.