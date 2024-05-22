Briton who died on SIA flight hit by turbulence was looking forward to ‘last big holiday’ with wife

SINGAPORE – The 73-year-old Briton that died on the turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight on May 21 was a beloved member of his local community who was headed for a “last big holiday” with his wife.

A retired insurance professional and musical theatre director, Mr Geoffrey Kitchen, and his wife were stopping over in Singapore en route to Australia for a six-week holiday that would also take them to Japan and Indonesia.

The couple were on board Flight SQ321, which experienced severe turbulence about 10 hours after it left London. Passengers and crew were thrown about the cabin, leaving many injured, some severely.

Mr Kitchen is suspected to have died of a heart attack.

He lived in Thornbury, near Bristol in south-west England, and had a son and daughter, according to British news outlet The Guardian.

His daughter, Ms Anna Proctor, described her father as an “extremely kind, loving and gentle man”.

Speaking to The Telegraph news outlet, Ms Proctor said: “He had years ahead of him and obviously we are completely devastated... He was a legend.”

His cousin, Mr Stephen Kitchen, told The Independent that the couple had been looking forward to their big holiday together.

“They are travellers; they do quite a lot of these things, quite adventurous,” he said. “It was sort of going to be their last big holiday. It would have been nice to see them before they went. It was a tour around Asia.”

He added that he was shocked by the incident and still trying to contact his cousin’s widow, who was also taken to hospital after the plane diverted to Bangkok.