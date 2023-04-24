British coins to honour King Charles’ coronation available for advance order in Singapore

SINGAPORE – British coins featuring the first official crowned portrait of King Charles are available for advance order in Singapore from Monday.

The Singapore Mint, which is selling the coins, said in a statement on Monday that the coins commemorate the upcoming coronation of King Charles on May 6.

The coins come in three designs on its reverse side, featuring the Royal Arms, Coronation Regalia and Westminster Abbey, while the obverse side bears the portrait of King Charles.

The collection has a range of denominations, including Britain’s 50 pence coin and £5 coin, as well as a limited number of fine gold and silver coins in a variety of sizes.

Members of the public can make an advance order for the coins on The Singapore Mint’s website (http://www.singaporemint.com/).