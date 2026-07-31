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British band Massive Attack under investigation for displaying Palestinian flag at S’pore concert

Two band members were seen holding a Palestinian flag on stage during Massive Attack's concert on July 29.

SINGAPORE – The authorities here have opened investigations after British trip-hop band Massive Attack displayed a Palestinian flag at their concert on July 29 .

In response to queries, the police said that reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority also said it was investigating a possible breach of licence conditions.

Concert promoter Lushington said it was aware of the reports regarding the Massive Attack concert, which was held at The Star Theatre.

“We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities as required,” it said, adding that the July 29 performance was the only one scheduled for Singapore on the band’s current tour.

A video from the concert posted on social media platform Reddit shows two band members holding a Palestinian flag on stage as the audience cheers.

Singapore does not allow the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit or exemption. Offenders may be fined up to $500, face up to six months’ jail, or both .

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Home Affairs for more information.