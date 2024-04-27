British author looking to connect with family of S’porean WWII pilot who inspired her book

SINGAPORE - A British author is looking to get in touch with the family of a Singaporean World War II pilot, who was the inspiration behind a major character in a book she wrote.

Ms Onjali Rauf, who has won multiple awards for her work in Britain, wrote The Lion Above The Door in 2021. It features a major character based on wing commander Tan Kay Hai, a decorated, daredevil Singaporean pilot who flew with the Royal Air Force (RAF) during WWII on at least 190 missions.

“Tan Kay Hai’s story has made such a huge impact on my life - The Lion Above The Door would never have been written if I hadn’t learnt of him,” said Ms Onjali, who arrived in Singapore on April 21 for a series of speaking engagements with various schools, including Tanglin Trust School, United World College South East Asia and Dulwich School.

“He represents all the millions of brave men and women who fought during World War II, but whose names and efforts can barely be found in our history books.”

Ms Onjali told The Straits Times that she would like to get in touch with Mr Tan’s family so that they know what he means to not only her, but also to the thousands of children now learning and wanting to find out more about his story.

“I would love them to know that his legacy goes on, and is growing - and that all this is just a beginning!” she said, adding that she has plans to rediscover and document such stories of heroism through various forms of media.

Ms Onjali plans to leave Singapore on May 1 after her engagements are completed, but said that she would be more than happy to delay her travel plans should it afford her the chance to meet Mr Tan’s family.