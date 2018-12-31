Britain considering a new military base in S-E Asia

Five decades after Britain announced its military pullout from Singapore, it is considering a renewed presence in South-east Asia - with the Republic as a possible site.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told The Telegraph that Britain will turn its back on the 1968 "East of Suez" strategy that saw it withdraw from bases in Malaysia, Singapore, the Persian Gulf and the Maldives. He said it seeks two new bases in South-east Asia and the Caribbean in its bid to be a global power post-Brexit.

"We have got to make it clear that that is a policy that has been ripped up and Britain is once again a global nation," he said in the interview.

A source close to the minister was cited as saying that the bases could be in Singapore or Brunei, or Mont-serrat or Guyana in the Caribbean, "within the next couple of years". But The Telegraph did not cite the minister mentioning any possible sites.

The United Kingdom has a naval repair and logistics support facility in Sembawang, which is used by Royal Navy ships when in the area.

However, academics interviewed doubted Britain would have a "base" in the conventional sense of the word as a permanent sizeable foreign military presence is not likely to be welcomed in the region.

Maritime specialist Collin Koh of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies said it was not so straightforward to agree to a base, and "Singapore has assiduously avoided calling foreign military presence, such as that of the US Navy, as a basing arrangement, but one that grants access to facilities".

Dr Koh added: "Although British presence in the region would not be new, it has been enhanced in recent years and might be welcomed, especially with the increased trepidation about whether the Americans are really here to stay."

International Institute for Strategic Studies-Asia senior fellow William Choong sees Britain seeking new facilities in this region as "a very logical, rational and pragmatic extension of what the Royal Navy has been doing in this part of the world in the past three to five years". But he cautioned against the use of the word "base" as Singapore is very openly non-aligned.

"Singapore is not a treaty ally of the UK or any other country for that matter. To use the word 'base' is not being sensitive to some of the considerations in this region," he said.

"In the hypothetical scenario where Britain makes such a proposal, it would not be illogical for Singapore to accept it, if the proposal is couched in the right way," he added, citing the US Navy being on a "rotational deployment" here.

Following Britain's withdrawal of military forces from Singapore from 1968, the last British warship, HMS Mermaid, left in 1975.

The British army has kept a permanent presence in Brunei after its independence in 1984. It currently has an infantry battalion of Gurkhas and an Army Air Corps flight of Bell 212 helicopters there.

ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute senior fellow Ian Storey also said "base" is a loaded term and suspects Mr Williamson "is really talking about increasing the number of forward-deployed UK military assets, probably warships, to South-east Asia on a temporary basis".

Singapore, Dr Storey said, was an obvious choice due to its port facilities, skilled workforce and familiarity with foreign military forces, which visit Sembawang and Changi Naval Base regularly.

"I am fairly certain the UK is not seeking a 'base' in Singapore, or anywhere else in South-east Asia, or that any South-east Asian country would agree to host a permanent UK military facility. Such bases are controversial domestically and would also raise China's ire," he said.

Britain has boosted its presence in Asia this year, deploying three warships - the most since 2013.

But Dr Storey doubts this can be sustained, citing post-Brexit financial concerns, growing Russian military assertiveness in the North Atlantic and the Royal Navy having only 19 frigates and destroyers.