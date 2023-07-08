Bringing up baby in prison: How inmates cope with pregnancy and childcare

SINGAPORE – Ms Sally (not her real name) was halfway through serving a drug rehabilitation sentence, when her fellow inmates started telling her she looked different.

She was losing weight even though she was eating, and her tummy felt a bit bigger. Ms Sally, then 28 years old, had a hunch she was pregnant.

Female inmates are given a pregnancy test before being onboarded, so the prison warden had doubts when Ms Sally brought up her concerns.

Still, she was sent for a urine test and was shocked to find out she was five months pregnant. She was transferred to another part of the prison that is closer to medical services.

Speaking to The Straits Times, she said: “The worry only came after, it was shock at first. ”

The prison reviewed her rehabilitation sentence, taking into account her pregnancy. It ordered an earlier release and put her on home-tagging.

As there was still a chance she could give birth before her release, she was told to think about the care options for her baby.

She said: “There are inmates who are single mothers and do not have family support. For me, I’m on the fortunate side as I have my husband who is very supportive, and who would take care of the baby if I wasn’t released before birth.”

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said that about 100 women inmates had given birth during their prison sentence in the past five years.

Of these cases, three babies were raised in a prison cell with their mothers after birth. All three mothers were foreigners who did not have alternative childcare arrangements, SPS said.

The three babies ranged from about one month old to about 16 months old when their mothers were released.

According to the law, a child born to a female inmate during her imprisonment may be allowed to stay with her in prison, if it is considered to be in the child’s best interest.

SPS said there are four caregiving options for inmates who give birth during their incarceration.

Inmates with family support would typically opt for the baby to be cared for by family members, such as spouses, parents and relatives. Close friends can also take on this role if an inmate is estranged from their family.

If there are no suitable kin caregivers, SPS will work with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to provide foster care for the baby.