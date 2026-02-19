No horseplay, ride high this zodiac year with photo shoots at Bukit Timah Saddle Club

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In celebration of the Year of the Horse, Bukit Timah Saddle Club is offering exclusive photo shoots at its Kranji grounds and inviting members of the public to mark the festive season alongside its resident horses.

Set against lush greenery and rustic stables, the club’s scenic location has become an alternative Chinese New Year backdrop for families seeking something beyond the traditional studio portrait.

Sessions start at $280 for the first hour, which includes the hiring of a horse and dedicated groom support to prepare and manage the horse throughout the photo shoot. Subsequent hours are $100 each. No photographer is provided and clients may engage their own.

The initiative was conceived as a way to honour the zodiac animal of the year while opening up the equestrian space to a wider audience, said Ms Pavethra Maya, 25, events executive at Bukit Timah Saddle Club.

“We want people to know that equestrian spaces like ours still exist,” she said, noting a common misconception that there are no more horses in Singapore, following the last race at the Singapore Turf Club in October 2024.

Amateur photographer Teo Pok Zin photographing five-year-old Zaelyn Ting sitting on Molly, a 19-year-old horse, at Bukit Timah Saddle Club on Feb 18. The club’s events executive, Ms Pavethra Maya, is holding on to Molly’s lead rope. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Animal welfare is a priority. Each session includes a groom, who prepares the horse, while Ms Pavethra remains present throughout the shoot to closely supervise interactions, manage the horse’s movements and ensure safety.

Sessions are spaced apart to prevent fatigue, and only the calmest horses are selected.

For Ms Zann Chin, 33, a senior chartering executive at PetroChina International, the chance to mark the zodiac year in a tangible way drew her family to sign up. She got amateur photographer Teo Pok Zin to do the shoot for the family and paid him $188, which was donated to charity .

Her five-year-old daughter, Zaelyn Ting, who wants to learn to ride, was especially excited about the experience.

Zaelyn Ting helping Bukit Timah Saddle Club events executive Pavethra Maya to lead Molly to the next location during a photo shoot on Feb 18, 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

While Ms Chin said she was nervous around the horse, her daughter appeared unfazed, eagerly reaching for the reins and patting the animal whenever possible.

“I want this to be a keepsake she can look back on, to remind her to stay brave as she grows up,” Ms Chin said.

Tied to the zodiac year, the photo shoots combine cultural celebration with a rare encounter with horses, which Ms Pavethra hopes will spark curiosity and appreciation beyond the riding arena.

“I feel that many people are not aware that such experiences exist in Singapore,” she said. “If word of mouth from participating families sparks curiosity about horses, that’s something we would be happy about.”

Ms Zann Chin and her daughter Zaelyn with Molly the horse. Ms Chin wants the photo shoot to be “a keepsake” for her daughter. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO