Bringing Singapore's state gifts into your home with ST-Istana AR project

SINGAPORE - Containing more than 1,000 items, the Istana's collection of state gifts symbolises diplomacy, recalls meetings with foreign leaders, and reveals distinctive traits of their country of origin.

A new multimedia project, launched on Thursday (March 3), will allow the public to become familiar with gifts Singapore has received from other nations and experience seven of them up close in 3D through augmented reality (AR).

Called Art Of Diplomacy: State Gifts In The Istana's Collection, the project - a collaboration between The Straits Times and the President's Office - was launched by President Halimah Yacob and Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of ST.

The launch event at the Istana Heritage Gallery coincided with its re-opening following a revamp. Seven of the 19 gifts featured in the project are part of the gallery's refreshed display, which is currently accessible only to select beneficiaries.