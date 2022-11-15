Bringing Russia into European system on basis of ‘equality and mutual respect’ will help end Ukraine war: Henry Kissinger

SINGAPORE - Ending the war in Ukraine will involve both Russia and Ukraine being in a close relationship with Europe, said Dr Henry Kissinger on Tuesday.

This would mean rethinking the structure of Europe, and to try to bring Russia into the European system in the same way that Germany was inducted after World War II, said the former United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum over video-link, Dr Kissinger, 99, said that for there to be peace, Russia needs to be included in Europe on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and there has to be an end to “the institutional threats that have characterised Russia’s relationship to Europe”.

Moscow has for decades warned that Nato’s expansion into Eastern Europe would be met with serious resistance, as it threatens Russia’s security.

Dr Kissinger said this is one of three principles needed to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The other two are a decision by the key participants to end the conflict; and an agreement that Ukraine will emerge from the war as an independent country with substantially the same borders it had when the war began, protected by a close relationship with Europe.

Asked if this means Russian President Vladimir Putin has to go, Dr Kissinger said that for some people, Mr Putin is an obstacle to achieving peace. But if Mr Putin embraces this vision, “the world should not be continued only for the purpose of overthrowing him”, added the veteran US diplomat.

Asked by moderator and Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait, if Mr Putin was capable of doing this given that he started the conflict, Dr Kissinger said the goals he outlined are difficult but attainable.

“The world now faces a big challenge of defining for itself what its objectives are, and not to be driven entirely or largely by the pressures of the moment,” he said.

The difficulties lies in the lack of a “conceptual dialogue” with Russia, which the US has with China, said Dr Kissinger.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person in Bali for the first time since Mr Biden took office. During the meeting, both leaders expressed the desire for their countries to work together to manage tensions and avoid conflicts.

The meeting has laid a basis and obligation for concrete discussions between the US and China on a variety of topics, Dr Kissinger, told more than 500 leaders from the public and private sectors at the forum.

What has been identified for cooperation so far is climate change and the overall global economic situation which are important and uncontroversial topics. He urged the two sides and other partners to, in the months ahead, focus on attempting to solve specific issues such as the South China Sea.

The South China Sea remains a prickly issue among claimant countries such as the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam, which challenge China’s expansive claims over the body of water.