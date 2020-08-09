Bringing mobile column to the heartland

Planning for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) began in earnest last September, almost immediately after NDP 2019, Lieutenant-Colonel Low Youwen recalls.

But as the Covid-19 situation began to worsen, it became apparent that a traditional parade would not be possible this year. By April, the organisers had significantly revised the initial plans, he said.

While many things were cut, one big item was added. For the second year in a row, the organisers decided to showcase a mobile column - a military drive-past that typically happens only once every four or five years, when the NDP is held at the Padang. "We wanted to bring the mobile column back to the heartland, so people can wave to it from where they are," said LTC Low, 38, who chairs this year's mobile column committee.

The event has been scaled down and simplified, with just 66 assets on display which will go directly to the heartland instead of first executing a drive-past at the Padang.

Last year's participants in the mobile column had about twice as much time to prepare. But this year's five routes will cover a record distance of 200km as the vehicles and assets trundle their way into more neighbourhoods than before.

LTC Low said the planning committee worked with various agencies to understand the road terrain and work out safe and viable routes, while maximising the number of neighbourhoods visited.

Although much of the planning could be done remotely through video-conferencing, in-person training could only begin when the circuit breaker was lifted in June.

The mobile column this year differs from last year's in that it will not be at the Padang. Instead, the various military assets will depart from camps around Singapore and go directly into the heartland.

This also meant it was possible to put the show together over just six or seven sessions, conducted on weekends over two months.

Training has been complicated by the fact that safe distancing measures continue to be in place.

LTC Low said no effort has been spared to ensure safety. Briefings which would normally be done with a large group had to be done many times with smaller groups.

The effort will be worth it, he added. "The NDP mobile column is a display of our nation's strength and unity. I really think these are the characteristics of Singapore and Singaporeans that have gotten us through the tough times and turmoil over the last 55 years," he said.

"Now with Covid-19, all the more we want to uplift people's spirits and hold on to these values."