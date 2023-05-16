‘Bring others along, not separate yourself from the field’: Chan Chun Sing to Raffles Institution students

SINGAPORE - How will Singapore survive the next 50 to 100 years, and what role do schools play in this journey of helping the country defy the odds of history?

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing posed these questions to students and staff at Raffles Institution’s (RI) bicentennial lecture on Tuesday, in a speech tracing its history along with Singapore’s development from a British colony to an independent nation.

As RI marks its 200 years in 2023, Singapore is once again confronted with new uncertainties and heightened insecurities, from rising geopolitical tensions to demographic challenges like aging, said Mr Chan.

Apart from about 650 RI students, another 330 upper secondary students and 70 accompanying teachers from 68 schools also attended the lecture.

For Singapore to remain relevant and continue to succeed, schools need to contribute in three key aspects, said Mr Chan.

S’pore’s roots as a land of opportunity

In order for Singapore to continue to be a land of opportunities, schools must be pioneering institutions and contribute to an education system that enables everyone to achieve their potential, he said.

RI’s longest-serving principal from 1870 to 1906, Mr R.W. Hullett, illustrated this pioneering spirit by introducing new teaching methods and raising the standard of scholarship, among his other efforts, said Mr Chan.

“As the oldest institution in Singapore, RI started as a pioneer in education, and must continue to uphold this spirit,” he added.

RI was the first government school to become independent in 1990, which strengthened its ability to spearhead innovative educational models. It now has about 400 students per cohort.

“In the next bound, I’d like you to imagine if RI’s best practices can be propagated to benefit 4,000 or 40,000, beyond its own students,” said Mr Chan. “RI has a responsibility to bring others along, not separate yourself from the field.”

The crux is how RI can generate new practices at scale and at speed, and share the fruits with others, he said. “All of you must recognise that you have more resources at your disposal compared to previous generations, greater opportunities afforded to you by society, and more extensive connections endowed by your network.”

Citing a mentoring programme for financially disadvantaged pupils from 10 primary schools that RI started in 2023, he said such efforts by schools to share social capital will allow more students to benefit from the same opportunities.

A culture of innovation and collaboration

Schools must foster a strong culture of innovation to create new value, and harness collaboration to bridge divides in a rapidly changing landscape, said Mr Chan.

“In a world with increasingly diverse views, our people must develop the perspectives and skill sets to connect with others across cultures and backgrounds,” he said.

“Singapore has our roots as an entrepot; we connected a vast network of physical trade. If we are to reach SG100, we must likewise be that bridge that connects trade, finance, technology, talent, culture, ideas and information beyond just physical trade.”

He encouraged students to stay curious and learn beyond their school curriculum, and understand other cultures and countries deeply.