Brief flash floods at Tanjong Pagar junction after heavy rain

SINGAPORE - - Heavy rain on Friday (Aug 14) morning caused brief flash floods at a junction in Tanjong Pagar.

In a statement on Facebook, national water agency PUB said flash floods were reported at the junction of Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road at 10am, subsiding after 10 minutes.

It added that PUB officers were deployed to the site to render assistance.

On Thursday, PUB said heavy downpour resulted in a "50mm depth of accumulated water" in Aljunied Road, below the Pan-Island Expressway flyover, at around 7am.

Chilly, rainy mornings this week were just as the weatherman had predicted.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said in a statement last month that widespread thundery showers with gusty winds were expected in the early morning on two to three days in the first half of August, although rainfall was forecast to be slightly below normal over most parts of Singapore.

It also predicted that warm and humid nights were expected in the first half of August, with temperatures hovering around 28 deg C.



