Brief afternoon showers expected in the next two weeks

SINGAPORE - Short periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected on most afternoons in the next two weeks, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday.

On some occasions, the showers may extend into the evening. This is due to “strong daytime heating of land areas and localised convergence of winds”, the weatherman added, though rainfall in the next fortnight is expected to be “near average”.

The MSS said prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are forecast to continue into the second half of March, with low-level winds blowing from the north-west or north-east.

During the next two weeks, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, with a few days hitting maximum temperatures of around 34 deg C when there are light winds and little cloud cover.

The first week of March was generally wet with monsoon surges bringing the temperatures here down, MSS said. There were three days where the highest daily maximum temperature was below 28 deg C.

But the second week was drier, with isolated showers over parts of Singapore on a few afternoons, MSS added.

The highest daily total rainfall in the first half of March 2023 was 104.4mm recorded in Sengkang on March 1.