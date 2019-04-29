Bridge by the bay

The Benjamin Sheares Bridge is a 1.8km-long stretch that forms part of the East Coast Parkway, linking the Keppel Road/Shenton Way junction to Marina Centre. Named in honour of Singapore's second president, it spans the Kallang Basin and the Singapore River. It was opened on Sept 26, 1981.

