Bridge at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve reopens after man, daughter fell through hole into raging waters

SINGAPORE - A cordoned-off area at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve reopened to the public on Thursday, three days after a man and his daughter fell through a hole in a bridge caused by heavy rain and overflowing water that dislodged the floor panels.

The National Parks Board (NParks) group director for conservation Lim Liang Jim said the hole was patched up after the waters had receded, and no other missing panels or gaps were found in the park.

With the rest of the Chinese New Year period expected to see prolonged downpours, Mr Lim added that NParks staff are closely monitoring water levels in the reserve, and will temporarily close areas that could be subject to intermittent flooding.

On Monday, the second day of the Chinese New Year holidays, Mr Bucky Hussain, 33, his wife and their two children were taking a stroll at the wetland reserve, which they visit frequently, when it began to pour at close to noon, said Mr Hussain, who works in sales strategy at Google.

Rushing to leave the nature park, Mr Hussain and his wife grabbed their children and started across the bridge, which was ankle-deep in water.

The walkway crosses a sluice gate that controls discharge from the Buloh Besar River into the sea.

A wide hole in the middle of the bridge where there were missing panels was not visible, and he and his two-year-old daughter, Ashley, plunged into the raging water below.

“I instinctively grabbed my daughter and pushed her up to the surface so she’d be above water. I was underwater, gulping a lot of the water. I couldn’t feel the floor... the current was very strong,” he told The Straits Times in a phone call on Thursday.

His wife, carrying their four-year-old son, stood above them in shock.

Mr Hussain used his free arm to hold onto a stable plank on the bridge and his right leg felt concrete – the submerged pillars of the bridge.

“To fight the current and climb back to land, I pressed my leg against the concrete and pushed up, while holding my daughter. A group of passers-by who were a few metres behind us on the bridge grabbed Ashley.”

Mr Hussain then hauled himself up back onto the bridge, suffering a large bruise on his ribs, scratches on his arms and cuts on his thigh. Ashley was unhurt.

The whole ordeal lasted at most two minutes, but it felt like a lifetime, he said.

His family and the passers-by stayed at the bridge to warn visitors about the hole. They also tried to cover it up with stray planks, but the wooden pieces kept floating away on the flooded walkway.

He said: “I’m a strong swimmer, trained as a lifeguard, but I would not have survived in that water. I think the hole was bigger than a manhole.”