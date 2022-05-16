Bride chooses special ride for her big day - her father's taxi

Standing atop a multi-storey carpark in Tampines on her wedding day yesterday, Ms Wee Jie Xin struck a pose and flashed a wide smile for the cameras.

She was in her regal white gown, and in her hand was a bouquet of carefully curated roses.

Behind the 27-year-old, her chosen chariot for the special day - a cerulean ComfortDelGro taxi, with the chauffeur none other than her cabby father, 65-year-old Wee Phoy Thong.

"This has always been the plan," Ms Wee, a human resources officer, said of her unusual choice of bridal car.

"My dad has been a taxi driver since I was born, and drove me and my two brothers to school in the taxi most days.

"I told my fiance about my plan when we were dating, and he has been very supportive and happy with the idea. We ran our wedding errands in the cab, too."

Ms Wee's decision is rare, with most choosing to splash out to rent a luxury car instead.

A ComfortDelGro taxi was used as a bridal car in another wedding earlier this year. To find another example, one would have to look back to two years ago, in 2020, when there was a lone application to use a cab for matrimonial purposes.

Mr Wee and his daughter said the taxi has become very much a part of their lives. On one occasion, Ms Wee had an asthma attack at home and was taken to hospital in the cab.

It was also in the vehicle that one of their sweetest rituals was developed in Ms Wee's childhood.

"Once, I kissed him on the cheek before getting out of the cab at school. At first, I was very paiseh (Hokkien for embarrassed), but I saw his smile, and just kept doing it," she said.

The occasion was also an opportunity to celebrate Mr Wee's retirement.