Workplaces should support S’pore mums as more breastfeed their children: HPB

SINGAPORE – Ms Krystal Yeo expresses milk under her work jacket at her desk every day, as her workplace does not have a nursing room and her boss does not like her to be away from her workstation.

The mother of a five-month-old boy has had to go to the office every day since Covid-19 safety rules were relaxed in 2021.

“It’s quite awkward doing this, especially when we have a lot of (male) contractors walking around,” said the 36-year-old training and development executive. “There is no privacy.”

But she persisted due to the benefits of breast milk and the high prices of formula milk.

Breastfeeding is on the rise in Singapore, according to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and maternity hospitals here.

HPB said a national survey in 2021/22 found prevalence of breastfeeding was high at 97 per cent.

At six months of age, four in 10 infants were exclusively breastfed, up from only one in 10 in the previous survey in 2011.

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital said mothers who exclusively breastfeed upon discharge rose from 75 per cent in 2013 to 86 per cent in 2021, while those who initiate breastfeeding in KKH rose from 95 per cent previously to 98 per cent in the last three years.

KKH launched Singapore’s first and only milk bank for donor human milk in 2017, which helps premature infants as well as infants 12 months and under with medical problems such as malabsorption.

The National University Hospital (NUH) said more than 99 per cent of mums in NUH breastfeed newborns.

At the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), breastfeeding rates upon discharge have remained consistent at nearly 90 per cent for the last five years.

HPB said all public hospitals here are BFHI-certified, and one private hospital – Raffles – was certified in October 2022.

BFHI, or Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative, is part of a global effort by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure maternity hospitals meet best practice standards in supporting mothers to breastfeed successfully.

Nearly all maternity hospitals here, including private hospital Thomson Medical, said they have stopped accepting sponsorships from milk companies, and milk brands are fed to infants on a rotating basis in hospitals.

Mothers here are also breastfeeding longer, with a NielsenIQ Baby Power 2022 study showing mums are breastfeeding their babies for an average of 11.8 months in 2022, up from 8.1 months in 2018.

Experts have long extolled the health benefits of breastfeeding, noting that breast-fed children are healthier, perform better on intelligence tests and are less likely to be overweight or suffer from diabetes later in life.