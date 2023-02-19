Workplaces should support S’pore mums as more breastfeed their children: HPB

SINGAPORE – Ms Krystal Yeo expresses milk under her work jacket at her desk every day, as her workplace does not have a nursing room and her boss does not like her to be away from her workstation.
The mother of a five-month-old boy has had to go to the office every day since Covid-19 safety rules were relaxed in 2021.
“It’s quite awkward doing this, especially when we have a lot of (male) contractors walking around,” said the 36-year-old training and development executive. “There is no privacy.”
But she persisted due to the benefits of breast milk and the high prices of formula milk.
Breastfeeding is on the rise in Singapore, according to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and maternity hospitals here.
HPB said a national survey in 2021/22 found prevalence of breastfeeding was high at 97 per cent.
At six months of age, four in 10 infants were exclusively breastfed, up from only one in 10 in the previous survey in 2011.
KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital said mothers who exclusively breastfeed upon discharge rose from 75 per cent in 2013 to 86 per cent in 2021, while those who initiate breastfeeding in KKH rose from 95 per cent previously to 98 per cent in the last three years.
KKH launched Singapore’s first and only milk bank for donor human milk in 2017, which helps premature infants as well as infants 12 months and under with medical problems such as malabsorption.
The National University Hospital (NUH) said more than 99 per cent of mums in NUH breastfeed newborns.
At the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), breastfeeding rates upon discharge have remained consistent at nearly 90 per cent for the last five years.
HPB said all public hospitals here are BFHI-certified, and one private hospital – Raffles – was certified in October 2022.
BFHI, or Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative, is part of a global effort by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure maternity hospitals meet best practice standards in supporting mothers to breastfeed successfully.
Nearly all maternity hospitals here, including private hospital Thomson Medical, said they have stopped accepting sponsorships from milk companies, and milk brands are fed to infants on a rotating basis in hospitals.
Mothers here are also breastfeeding longer, with a NielsenIQ Baby Power 2022 study showing mums are breastfeeding their babies for an average of 11.8 months in 2022, up from 8.1 months in 2018.
Experts have long extolled the health benefits of breastfeeding, noting that breast-fed children are healthier, perform better on intelligence tests and are less likely to be overweight or suffer from diabetes later in life.
Barriers to breastfeeding
Yet, despite the known benefits, only 44 per cent of babies under the age of six months worldwide are exclusively breastfed, as recommended by WHO and Unicef.
Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng said in Parliament in 2022 that the rate of exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months in Singapore had grown from 1 per cent in 2011 to 38.2 per cent in 2019.
Dr Chua Mei Chien, president of the Association for Breastfeeding Advocacy, said that while more mothers breastfed during the pandemic when working from home, the same may not be said of less educated mums who do not breastfeed as long.
Those working in food and beverage, retail or male-dominated industries shared through counselling hotlines that they find it hard to express milk at work, due to a lack of time-off and suitable facilities, said Ms Elaine Chow, vice-president of the Breastfeeding Mothers’ Support Group.
Ms Eunice Choo, a senior teacher, had a better experience in her workplace at Rainbow Centre, where she and some colleagues would express milk together in the nursing room.
She had a tough first few weeks of breastfeeding. “The baby and I were both learning, he couldn’t latch properly, and kept crying because he couldn’t get milk,” she said. But once she got the hang of it, it was easy.
Doctors said educating new mothers about the benefits of breast milk is important, as misinformation and conflicting advice among well-meaning family and friends is common.
The Nielsen study showed that 64 per cent of mums rely on the Internet and 50 per cent rely on word of mouth for information on formula milk.
“Most (common) is the assumption of not enough milk, and so they give up breastfeeding before it is established,” said lactation consultant Dr Wong Boh Boi, adding that it takes about two weeks to establish breastfeeding.
She said new mothers should get help from lactation consultants and breastfeeding support groups.
She also stressed the importance of support from immediate family, citing the low rates of breastfeeding in the United Kingdom, possibly due to the prevalence of single-mother families.
Milk storage at work an issue
Rachel (not her real name), who works in healthcare, said storing her breast milk at work is an issue, as the pantry fridge is usually packed with her colleagues’ food. She is also worried about smell or spillage.
Compared with her friends in the private sector who have to express milk in meeting rooms, she considers herself lucky to have a flexible space as a nursing room. But it has no water and cleaning facilities.
“I have to prepare wet tissues to do the cleaning. There is no table, so I have to be extra careful when pouring the milk into the storage bag,” she said.
Another new mother, Nicole (not her real name), said breastfeeding was costly for her as she had to buy the right breast pump, lactation cookies and supplements to ensure her milk supply had adequate nutrition.
“Breastfeeding is more stressful than giving formula milk, which my husband and helper can do,” said the programme manager in a multinational corporation.
But even with a supportive workplace, hectic work schedules can make expressing milk challenging.
A senior account executive who wanted to be known only as Cheryl L said her workplace at an international advertising agency has a dedicated mother’s room for expressing milk, including a fridge to store it.
She goes to the office once a week instead of the three days required, as her company knows she is transitioning back to work after maternity leave.
“I pump three times a day at work,” she said. “It’s difficult sometimes because there are back-to-back meetings and I feel so paiseh (Hokkien for embarrassed) to excuse myself to pump. Then I get stressed because if I don’t pump regularly, the milk supply will dip.”
She takes care of her five-month-old while her husband cares for their two-year-old. ‘It’s proving to be very difficult on us, as we do not have hired help, nor do we want to burden his mum with taking care of the baby.”