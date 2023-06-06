Breakthroughs in three areas, such as redirecting finance to climate action, key to net-zero goals

SINGAPORE – Breakthroughs in three areas – the adoption of low-carbon technologies, redirecting of finance to climate action, and greater international cooperation – will be needed for countries to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

This timeline will be crucial in helping the world avert the catastrophic impacts of climate change, and limit global warming to 1.5 deg C, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Speaking on Tuesday at the annual Ecosperity Week conference organised by investment firm Temasek, Ms Fu highlighted how breakthroughs in these areas can take shape, and the ways in which Singapore is catalysing the process.

For instance, low-carbon technologies such as hydrogen offers a potential alternative to carbon-intensive fossil fuels, and can be used in maritime, aviation, as well as the heavy industries, said Ms Fu.

However, increased innovation and adoption would be needed in this space as technology and supply chains are still nascent, and large-scale deployment has yet to be demonstrated, she noted.

Singapore plans to have hydrogen supply 50 per cent of its power needs by 2050, and is actively building capabilities for hydrogen innovation, and various R&D collaborations with industry players.

More global capital also has to be directed to finance climate action, said Ms Fu.

She pointed to a report by global management consulting company McKinsey which found that getting to net zero by 2050 would require US$9.2 trillion (S$12.42 trillion) of climate investments per year globally, but the world is coming up short by about one-third, or US$3.5 trillion per year.

“Public funds alone cannot meet this shortfall, while the risk-return profile of many green projects is not attractive enough for private funds,” she noted.

One possible breakthrough that could address this shortfall would be to increase the scale of blended finance – which refers to public, multilateral or philanthropic funding that helps to catalyse private investments for green projects.

Developing credible carbon markets could also help to scale up decarbonisation projects around the world.

For instance, carbon credits generated from re-foresting projects can help local communities better adapt to climate change, support biodiversity, and create economic opportunities and jobs for them.