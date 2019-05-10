Breaking fast across the divide

People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party (WP) MPs breaking fast together on Wednesday, a day of a marathon debate in Parliament over new laws to fight online falsehoods. The Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill was passed at around 10.20pm, hours after the time for breaking fast during Ramadan. Yesterday, Jalan Besar GRC MP Yaacob Ibrahim posted a photo of Muslim MPs across the divide coming together to break fast, calling the event the "first of its kind". He remarked: "Perhaps we can come together for other meaningful activities." In the photo are (clockwise from top left) PAP's Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar, Mr Amrin Amin and Mr Saktiandi Supaat; Nominated MP Mohamed Irshad; PAP's Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and Mr Zainal Sapari; WP's Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and PAP's Ms Rahayu Mahzam.