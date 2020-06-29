Bread and cash donations for children and migrant workers

Children from a local charity were delighted to receive sandwiches and fresh loaves of bread from the Gardenia "Maskcot" and five employees of the bread brand last Tuesday.

Gardenia Singapore also donated $100,000 to the charity, Children's Wishing Well, as part of its efforts to help less-privileged families that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some families have lost their sources of income during this challenging time. It is our hope to help relieve their burden by providing daily necessities," said Ms Cynthia Samboo, managing director of Gardenia Singapore.

The cash donation will go towards the Children's Wishing Well's programmes for low-income families, which provide help such as weekly grocery donations and daily lunches, as well as online learning assistance for children.

The charity, which helps about 1,000 youth beneficiaries each year, will also receive three months' supply of Gardenia loaves and buns, worth $1,800.

Grateful for the bread donation, a parent, who declined to be named, said: "I'm able to prepare sandwiches for my kids to take to school daily."

Her seven-year-old daughter Syareen has also benefited from the charity's online storytelling sessions as well as mathematics and English classes.

Gardenia has also donated $100,000 to the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund, the charity of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), a welfare group backed by the Manpower Ministry, the National Trades Union Congress and employers.

The donation will help provide for daily needs, such as accommodation and meals, as well as financial support for workers facing employment issues.

Ms Samboo said: "We hope our donation can help the migrant workers keep their spirits and energy up and make them feel comforted and cared for."

Gardenia Singapore has also sponsored almost $2,100 worth of bread for the workers.

MWC chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said: "We are thankful to Gardenia for their donation and enabling the MWC to provide timely assistance to our migrant workers.

"It is really heart-warming to see businesses like Gardenia coming forward to show care and concern to our migrant worker community. With the many helping hands, MWC will continue to work with our partners to do our best for the migrant community."