Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested

SINGAPORE - A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an accident with a personal mobility device (PMD) on Sunday (Dec 29).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a PMD and a pedestrian at 10 Bayfront Avenue, near the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, at about 12.45am.

Photos of the accident, taken by an ST reader, show a crowd gathered on a footpath outside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, near the waterfront.

The six-year-old boy was conscious when he was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the police said.

A 17-year-old teenage boy, who was riding the PMD, was subsequently arrested for causing hurt by a rash act.

Investigations are ongoing.