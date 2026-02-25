Boy reported missing in Kallang River, with search suspended till morning due to low visibility

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Search operations are suspended till first light on Feb 26 because of low visibility, SCDF said.

SINGAPORE – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing in the waters near Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, with search-and-rescue operations suspended till the following morning because of low visibility.

The police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at Kallang River at about 4.30pm, with no foul play suspected based on preliminary investigations.

They added that they were searching for the boy, along with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Separately, SCDF said its firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) responded to the incident, with DART rescuers conducting an underwater search in the area where the reported missing person was last seen.

The SCDF added that search operations were suspended after four hours because of low visibility, and will continue at first light on the morning of Feb 26.

Chinese media outlet Lianhe Zaobao reported that the boy was believed to be fishing when he fell into the water near Block 8B at Upper Boon Keng Road.

A Lianhe Zaobao reader said he noticed a group of youths near the riverbank at around 3pm.