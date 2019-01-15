Boy injured after accident with lorry in Telok Blangah Drive

SINGAPORE - A 10-year-old boy was injured after an accident with a lorry on Monday (Jan 14).

The police were alerted at 4.11pm to an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian along Telok Blangah Drive towards Henderson Road.

The pedestrian, a 10-year-old boy, was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the lorry driver said there was a stationary bus in the lane next to it and the boy dashed out from the front of the bus before the accident.

Police are investigating the incident.