Boy and woman found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

A young boy and a woman were found dead in Lorong Sesuai near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve yesterday.

The police said they were alerted to the two cases of unnatural deaths along Lorong Sesuai at 6.42am.

The boy, five, was found motionless in a car while the woman, 41, was found lying motionless nearby.

They were pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic at the scene.

Lorong Sesuai is located near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, with part of the road within a restricted area.

When Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News visited the scene of the incident, a police cordon had been erected across part of Lorong Sesuai which has a sign indicating that the land is state property and that no trespassing is allowed. A police car was also seen nearby.

Shin Min reported that the police searched the area for close to six hours.

The police said they are investigating the two cases.