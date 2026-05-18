Boy, 9, taken to hospital after accident with car in Choa Chu Kang

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In a video posted on social media, a car can be seen at a standstill at a traffic crossing, with a child a few metres away on the road surrounded by at least five people.

SINGAPORE - A nine-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after an accident with a car in Choa Chu Kang on the afternoon of May 18.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident in Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 around 2.15pm .

The nine-year-old boy was taken conscious to the National University Hospital and police investigations are ongoing.

In a video posted on the SG Follows All Instagram page, a car can be seen at a standstill at a traffic crossing, with a child on the road surrounded by at least five people a few metres away.

Two people are seen helping the child off the road, towards a roadside pavement. A man in a traffic safety vest and a traffic police officer are also at the scene of the accident.

In its annual road traffic statistics released in February, the Traffic Police said the number of traffic accidents that caused injuries climbed by about 7 per cent to 7,560 cases in 2025, up from 7,053 cases in 2024.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents also rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.