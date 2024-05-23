Boy, 9, injured in accident at carpark in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A nine-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was involved in a car accident on May 22 at a Housing Board carpark in Yishun.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at 437 Yishun Avenue 6 at about 3.05pm.

The boy was conscious when taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A video of the accident was posted on Facebook and has been played more than 80,000 times, as at the morning of May 23.

In the video, a white ball can be seen bouncing on the road in a carpark, just moments before a boy in an orange top appears in the video, in front of the left front wheel of a black car that was on the road.

Both the car and the boy travel for a short distance before the car stops abruptly and backs up. The boy on the road then sits up.

A man gets out from the car and walks towards the boy, along with two other boys, one holding a colourful ball.

The police said that investigations are under way.

According to an annual statistics report released in February by the Traffic Police, there were 6,944 accidents resulting in injuries in 2023, an increase from 6,779 such accidents in 2022.