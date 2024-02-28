Boy, 3, allegedly locked in dark room, shouted at by pre-school teachers; police investigating

SINGAPORE - A police report has been filed against a pre-school in the north-east over the alleged mistreatment of a pupil by the school’s teachers.

A parent told The Straits Times her three-year-old son was locked in a dark room in the school, and hit and pinched on multiple occasions by the pre-school’s teachers.

Although Ms Callie’s (not her real name) child had been attending the pre-school for more than year, it was only in January 2024 when she noticed that the child was increasingly fearful of going to school, having more frequent meltdowns and night terrors, and showing violent behaviour such as pinching and “chopping” others.

On the night of Feb 22, her son told her that he was locked into a dark room on his own by his teachers the day before, as punishment for playing with water at the school’s bathroom sink. Ms Callie reported this incident to the school the next day.

A few nights later, the child also said that he was pinched by the same teachers on the same day of the incident. On Feb 26, the school’s management showed her CCTV footage of her son being locked in a dark room by teachers on Feb 21.

“Two teachers took turns to open the door to shout at him and intimidate him as he stood there crying,” said Ms Callie, who lodged a police report on Feb 26, seen by ST.

ST is not naming the school nor the parents in this article, as it could lead to the identification of the alleged victims, which is not allowed under the Children and Young Persons Act.

In an e-mail circular sent to parents on Feb 26 and seen by ST, the pre-school’s director said the school was alerted to a recent case of “child mismanagement”, and was “taking actions to address this matter”.

The school has reported the incident to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), and are fully cooperating with ongoing investigations, said the director.

She added that three teachers involved in the incident have been suspended to “ensure the integrity of the investigation process and to prevent further occurrences”.

The director also said that the school will be appointing a counsellor to provide assistance to both children and staff members who are affected by this incident.

After receiving the circular, Mr Gavin (not his real name) - the parent of another child in the pre-school, asked his 4-year-old if he had experienced any similar treatment from the teachers.