Boy, 10, among four imported infections; 334 new cases in all

A 10-year-old boy was among four imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Indian national is a student's pass holder who arrived in Singapore on July 14 from India.

Among the three other imported cases, one is a 36-year-old Singaporean woman who arrived from India on July 17.

Another is a 26-year-old Filipino work pass holder who is employed here and arrived from the Philippines on July 15.

The last imported case, an 18-year-old male Indonesian who is a student's pass holder, arrived from Indonesia on July 17.

All four imported patients were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were serving their notices at dedicated facilities. They were tested while serving their notices and all four were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The three community cases reported yesterday comprise two Singaporeans and a work pass holder. All three were linked to previous cases or clusters, and were quarantined earlier.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status, even though they were asymptomatic.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 327 of 334 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 51,531.

MOH said that it continues to pick up cases among work permit holders residing in dormitories, including in factory-converted dormitories, because of extensive testing in these premises, as part of the ministry's process to verify and test the status of all workers.

It also said that 24 clusters in dormitories were closed as they were cleared, and now house only recovered individuals and those who recently tested negative for Covid-19.

Update on cases

New cases: 334 Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 1 work pass holder, 2 student's pass holders) In community: 3 (2 Singaporeans, 1 work pass holder) In dormitories: 327 Active cases: 5,406 In hospitals: 184 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,222 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 46,083 Discharged yesterday: 205 TOTAL CASES: 51,531

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from nine cases two weeks ago to four in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to two over the same period.

With 205 cases discharged yesterday, 46,083 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 184 patients remain in hospital, while 5,222 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.