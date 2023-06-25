Botanic Gardens’ heritage museum reopens with new exhibits, installations highlighting S’pore’s green history

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Botanic Gardens Heritage Museum reopened to the public on Sunday, featuring new exhibits and installations, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a press statement.

The reopening of the museum coincides with the Gardens’ annual heritage festival, which will extend to Fort Canning Park for the first time.

Spanning over two weekends, beginning from Sunday, visitors will be able to participate in guided tours and activities to learn more about the Republic’s green history.

The 240 sq m heritage museum in Holttum Hall, which was first opened in 2013, will include features on the latest developments such as the Gardens’ inscription as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2015 and the completion of the Tyersall-Gallop Core in 2022.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning: “The museum highlights the Gardens’ contributions to the environmental, social and economic development of Singapore, and pays tribute to pioneers who laid the foundation for the Gardens to be a leading institution for tropical botany and a green space well-loved by Singaporeans.”

Exhibits of the country’s milestones pertaining to various developments are divided into six zones, spread out over two levels.

Each zone will explain the different stages of development the Gardens went through - including its origins, its progression to a botanical institution, the Gardens during war years and the post-independence period, its role in greening Singapore, and its transformation to its current state, NParks said.

The refresh is timely as Singapore commemorates 60 years of greening this year, said Mr Lee.

As part of the heritage festival, NParks has introduced a night heritage tour, where visitors will be able to explore the Gardens and get a chance to see nocturnal animals, such as the Nightjars - a bird species, four-lined tree frogs and fruit bats.

The festival will be held on June 25, 29 and July 1, 2, with free shuttle bus services available between Botany Centre at Singapore Botanic Gardens and Fort Canning Centre at Fort Canning Park during this period.

For a list of the complete programmes, people can visit https://go.gov.sg/hf23-programme.