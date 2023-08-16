Botanic Gardens, Gardens by the Bay sweep top awards at mega orchid show

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay swept big honours at the Asia Pacific Orchid Conference, showcasing their niches in floral display and cross-breeding technology.

About 700 hobbyists and professional growers from the region showcased their best orchids in the Singapore Expo on Wednesday, competing across more than 100 categories. This is the first time the Republic is hosting the conference.

The Singapore Botanic Gardens emerged first under the Orchid Landscape Competition, where participants were tasked to create a 25 sq m garden.

The winning plot, featuring 76 species and hybrids from the Botanic Gardens and breeders from here and abroad, highlighted Singapore’s orchid heritage and diplomacy, with visiting foreign dignitaries getting new hybrids named after them.

Orchids in the plot include the country’s national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim and several breeds under the Botanic Gardens’ orchid hybridisation programme. The latter has created numerous hybrids for foreign politicians and celebrities including British leader Margaret Thatcher and tennis player Serena Williams.

Dendrobium The Straits Times, a hybrid named after the newspaper and unveiled at its 160th anniversary in 2005, is also among the flowers featured in the plot.

ST is the only news outlet here to be gifted a new hybrid in its name.